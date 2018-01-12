Gary’s Mailbag: Is the ‘tough guy’ routine an act?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • There you go again, all you care about is “does he have a personality.” Jon Gruden will fail. – Mario
  • How dumb is Mark Davis, $100 million dollars for a guy who hasn’t coached in 10 years? – Richard
  • My husband and I watch sports together. How about you and Alicia? – Angie
  • I am annoyed at the Warriors for resting their players this early in the season. It’s not fair to the customers. – Twan
  • I keep hearing that you are a sweet guy and that you are doing a “tough guy” act on radio and television. – Andy

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

