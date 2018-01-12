MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another close call at SFO has a lot of people wondering whether there’s a bigger problem.
The latest incident happened on Tuesday night when a plane nearly landed on the wrong runway–a runway where there was another plane.
This follows two other troubling cases over the last seven months.
On Friday, East Bay Congressman Mark Desaulnier joined KRON4 to talk about the changes that need to be made to keep you safe.
- ICE AGENTS RAID 7-ELEVEN STORES IN IMMIGRATION PROBE
- MOB STEALS $100K WORTH OF HANDBAGS FROM NORDSTROM
- REMAINS FOUND AT HAYWARD WAREHOUSE ID’D AS MISSING FATHER
- STOCKTON TWIN TODDLERS STILL MISSING AFTER PARENTS FOUND
- MEXICO’S DRUG RAVAGED STATES GET ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND