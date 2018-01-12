MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another close call at SFO has a lot of people wondering whether there’s a bigger problem.

The latest incident happened on Tuesday night when a plane nearly landed on the wrong runway–a runway where there was another plane.

This follows two other troubling cases over the last seven months.

On Friday, East Bay Congressman Mark Desaulnier joined KRON4 to talk about the changes that need to be made to keep you safe.

