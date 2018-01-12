SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man accused in the shooting death of a trans activist outside a San Francisco nightclub in September has been identified, police said on Friday.

Police have identified the murder suspect as Hieu Trung Nguyen. Nguyen is accused of shooting and killing Anthony “Bubbles” Torres on Sept. 9 at around 2:50 a.m. near Larkin and Myrtle Street.

Torres died at the hospital shortly after he was shot outside the New Century Theater strip club.

A $15 million arrest warrant has been issued for Nguyen.

He is described as a 30-year-old man, about 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. He is a San Francisco resident.

Nguyen is considered armed and dangerous.

