WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A woman was nearly sexually assaulted on Iron Horse Trail in Walnut Creek on Friday, police said.

The attempted sexual assault happened on Jan. 11 at around 5:30 p.m. just south of Newell Avenue. Police searched for the suspect but could not find him.

The woman told police she was walking from the Broadway Plaza area when a black man went behind her and assaulted her.

“Based on the suspect’s actions and comments, it was clear he intended to sexually assault and/or physically harm the victim,” police said in a press release. “The suspect then suddenly fled the area for an unknown reason, running northbound on S. Broadway.”

The woman was not seriously hurt.

The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Here is the suspect description:

The suspect was described as a black male adult of thin build between the ages of 30-40 years old, with a black beard/unshaven, approximately 5’9, wearing a black beanie, black zip up sweatshirt, white t-shirt, dark jeans, and brown shoes with white tips.

The identity of the suspect is not known, but police have released pictures of the suspect.