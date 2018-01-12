Minnie Mouse to get star on Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — Minnie Mouse is finally getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mickey got his star in 1978.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and pop star Katy Perry will be there for the star unveiling on Monday, Jan. 22.

“Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame!” The Walk of Fame ceremonies producer said.

Minnie is also being honored for 90 years in the motion picture business. She first appeared in Disney’s “Steamboat Willie.”

Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, and Kermit the Frog already have their stars.

