Pornographic malware found in Android apps for kids

(KRON/CNN) — KRON4 has a warning on Friday night for parents of children who use Android devices.

Authorities say that certain gaming apps targeted towards kids might be infected with pornographic malware.

The games include McQueen Car Racing, Subway Banana Run Surf, and Paw Puppy Run Subway Surf.

They display “highly pornographic” pop-up ads and try to trick users into installing fake security apps.

Google has removed the offending apps from the Google Play Store, but the games have already been downloaded more than 3 million times.

An estimated 300 malicious apps made their way into the play store last year.

Read more: http://money.cnn.com/2018/01/12/technology/porn-ads-apps-google-android/index.html

