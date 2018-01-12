Pornographic malware found in Android apps for kids

(KRON/CNN) — KRON4 has a warning on Friday night for parents of children who use Android devices.
Authorities say that certain gaming apps targeted towards kids might be infected with pornographic malware.
The games include McQueen Car Racing, Subway Banana Run Surf, and Paw Puppy Run Subway Surf.
They display “highly pornographic” pop-up ads and try to trick users into installing fake security apps.
Google has removed the offending apps from the Google Play Store, but the games have already been downloaded more than 3 million times.
An estimated 300 malicious apps made their way into the play store last year.
Read more: http://money.cnn.com/2018/01/12/technology/porn-ads-apps-google-android/index.html
- ICE AGENTS RAID 7-ELEVEN STORES IN IMMIGRATION PROBE
- MOB STEALS $100K WORTH OF HANDBAGS FROM NORDSTROM
- REMAINS FOUND AT HAYWARD WAREHOUSE ID’D AS MISSING FATHER
- STOCKTON TWIN TODDLERS STILL MISSING AFTER PARENTS FOUND
- MEXICO’S DRUG RAVAGED STATES GET ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND