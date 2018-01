SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested for marijuana possession in Alabama, the USA Today reported on Friday.

He was arrested in Tuscaloosa and his bond is set at $2,500.

The 49ers have not commented.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES