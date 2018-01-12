Stolen bagel may have led to Redding children’s murders

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a hungry child stealing a bagel may have triggered a Redding couple to severely assault her and fatally beat her two younger siblings two years ago.

The Salinas Californian reported Friday that a psychologist caring for the surviving girl, who is now 11, said she still wrestles with guilt over the death of her two siblings.

The couple’s arrest in December 2015 captured national attention when prosecutors charged them with murder and accused them of severely neglecting the children in the months before their deaths.

Police found the bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl stuffed in plastic bin in a Redding storage unit.

A judge Thursday ordered two separate trials for 20-year-old Gonzalo Curie and 42-year-old Tami Joy Huntsman. Both have pleaded not guilty.

