Suspect in alleged DUI crash that killed CHP officer booked into jail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspected DUI driver who killed a California Highway Patrol officer on Christmas Eve in Hayward was booked into jail, deputies announced Friday.

22-year-old Mohammed Ali crashed into the back of 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri‘s parked patrol car on Interstate 880 in Hayward just before midnight.

Ali, who has been hospitalized since the crash, was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and driving more than 100 mph.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Ali has been booked into Santa Rita Jail.

Officer Camilleri is survived by his wife, Rosanna; a daughter and two sons, ages 12, 6 and 2; and his parents, brother and sister.

He had graduated from the CHP Academy in March 2017 and was assigned to the Hayward Area Office.

