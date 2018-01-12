Switzerland bans boiling lobsters alive

(KRON) — The Swiss government has banned the common culinary practice of boiling lobsters alive in fear that the crustaceans may feel pain.

“Live crustaceans, including the lobster, may no longer be transported on ice or in ice water. Aquatic species must always be kept in their natural environment,” says the new law, according to Swiss Info. “Crustaceans must now be stunned before they are killed.”

The move comes in response to studies that suggest lobsters are sentient with advanced nervous systems.

Lobsters being prepared in Switzerland will need to be ‘stunned’ before they’re put to death, or killed instantly.

The law goes into effect in March and is part of a larger overall animal protection reform.

