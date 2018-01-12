VIDEO: 16 people displaced after fire destroys 8 apartments in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sixteen people are without a home after a fire destroyed eight apartments early Friday morning in San Jose, according to San Jose Fire Department.
The three-alarm fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 Block of Rancho Dr., fire officials said.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the apartment complex.
8 apartments destroyed in a fire in San Jose. We’ll have a live report at 6am on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/JpmkrJMJCL
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) January 12, 2018
Eighty-five firefighters and command staff were there fighting the fire, which took about an hour to knock down.
No injures were reported as a result of the fire.
However, 16 people, including five children, and several pets were displaced.
The Red Cross is assisting those people.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- ICE AGENTS RAID 7-ELEVEN STORES IN IMMIGRATION PROBE
- MOB STEALS $100K WORTH OF HANDBAGS FROM NORDSTROM
- REMAINS FOUND AT HAYWARD WAREHOUSE ID’D AS MISSING FATHER
- STOCKTON TWIN TODDLERS STILL MISSING AFTER PARENTS FOUND
- MEXICO’S DRUG RAVAGED STATES GET ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND