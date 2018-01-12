VIDEO: 16 people displaced after fire destroys 8 apartments in San Jose

Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sixteen people are without a home after a fire destroyed eight apartments early Friday morning in San Jose, according to San Jose Fire Department.

The three-alarm fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 Block of Rancho Dr., fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the apartment complex.

Eighty-five firefighters and command staff were there fighting the fire, which took about an hour to knock down.

No injures were reported as a result of the fire.

However, 16 people, including five children, and several pets were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

