PACIFICA (KRON) — Pacifica police are looking for the suspect in connection with stealing $20,000 worth of pot from a cannabis dispensary.
It happened Dec. 26 at the West Manor Wellness Center in Pacifica.
There, police say the suspect broke in and nabbed several large containers of medical cannabis worth thousands.
Police are currently checking if any security cameras in the area caught the suspect in the act.
