VIDEO: Man steals $20,000 worth of marijuana from Pacifica cannabis dispensary

By , and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PACIFICA (KRON) — Pacifica police are looking for the suspect in connection with stealing $20,000 worth of pot from a cannabis dispensary.

It happened Dec. 26 at the West Manor Wellness Center in Pacifica.

There, police say the suspect broke in and nabbed several large containers of medical cannabis worth thousands.

Police are currently checking if any security cameras in the area caught the suspect in the act.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s