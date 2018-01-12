VIDEO REPORT: Surfers hope Mavericks contest gets green light

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
PACIFICA (KRON) — Storms like the one on the way could bring some big waves to one of the premiere surf breaks in all the world.
As KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe reports, big wave riders and their fans are crossing their fingers that the Mavericks challenge surf contest could get the green light for early next week.
Watch the above video to see Rob’s full report.
