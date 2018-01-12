Warriors could have a losing road trip

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Dubs will face the Bucks, Raptors, Cavs, Bulls, and Rockets over the next eight days.

Four of these teams have a winning record but all of them are hoping to knock off the reigning champs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes in Kevin Durant and company tonight for a matchup of two the league’s lengthiest and highly-skilled players.

The Greek Freak isn’t the only Buck with long limbs, however, as Milwaukee features one of, if not the, tallest starting lineups in the NBA.

This could be a problem for the Warriors who are still without Stephen Curry (ankle) and have struggled against the Bucks over the past few years.

Although, Klay Thompson is back tonight.

I’m expecting back-to-back losses for the league’s best team.

The Raptors are tied for the third-best record at 29-11 and have only lost twice at home this season.

Coming off a thrashing of the Cavs, this DeMar DeRozan-led Toronto team is looking to prove itself among the elites of the Eastern Conference and a win against the Warriors would surely aid that argument.

The Warriors should beat the raging Raptors whether Kyle Lowry is back by Saturday or not. Whether Curry is back by then is still unknown.

With how poorly the Cavs are playing right now, especially on defense, the Dubs should handle this Cleveland group that is searching for its identity with the return of Isaiah Thomas still in the works.

Lebron James expressed his frustrations after the loss to Toronto which marked back-to-back 25-plus losses for the Cavaliers.

And while Thomas gets comfortable with Cleveland’s style of play, we don’t know what to expect from this team right now.

Don’t overlook the 15-27 Chicago Bulls. I’m telling you.

Despite their slow start, the Bulls did win seven straight at one point and are a confident, young team.

Kris Dunn is starting to look like the No. 4 pick he was and Zach Lavine is back from his injury soon.

They have quality wins over the Celtics, Bucks, and Knicks (twice) and play hard every night.

The final game of the Warriors road trip is in Houston for the rubber match of their regular season meetings.

James Harden is out with an injury right now and it’s unclear when he will return.

Chris Paul currently leads the charge for the Rockets and has averaged over 20 points and 10 assists in Harden’s absence.

This will be a tough game regardless of whether Harden plays or not, but if Curry is back, which he should be, the Dubs should take it.

