WATCH: Tesla 3 on display at Stanford Shopping Center

STANFORD (KRON) — The highly-anticipated Tesla 3 was on display at the Stanford Shopping Mall on Friday.
It’s the first time the public was able to lay eyes on the vehicle.
With a $30,000 base price, the Tesla is labeled as the affordable model and is projected to have a mass market.
The new car drew in a crowd of curious admirers, many of whom already placed a reservation to buy one as early as two years ago.
More than half a million customers have reservations for the new Tesla, but it will take a couple years to fulfill orders at the current assembly line pace.
