WATCH: Tesla 3 on display at Stanford Shopping Center

By , and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

STANFORD (KRON) — The highly-anticipated Tesla 3 was on display at the Stanford Shopping Mall on Friday.

It’s the first time the public was able to lay eyes on the vehicle.

With a $30,000 base price, the Tesla is labeled as the affordable model and is projected to have a mass market.

The new car drew in a crowd of curious admirers, many of whom already placed a reservation to buy one as early as two years ago.

More than half a million customers have reservations for the new Tesla, but it will take a couple years to fulfill orders at the current assembly line pace.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s