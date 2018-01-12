WATCH: Tesla 3 on display at Stanford Shopping Center

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

STANFORD (KRON) — The highly-anticipated Tesla 3 was on display at the Stanford Shopping Mall on Friday.

It’s the first time the public was able to lay eyes on the vehicle.

With a $30,000 base price, the Tesla is labeled as the affordable model and is projected to have a mass market.

The new car drew in a crowd of curious admirers, many of whom already placed a reservation to buy one as early as two years ago.

More than half a million customers have reservations for the new Tesla, but it will take a couple years to fulfill orders at the current assembly line pace.

