White House doctor: President Trump is in ‘excellent health,’ examination went ‘exceptionally well’

By Published:
Donald Trump, Gene Gibson
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks with Gene Gibson, commanding officer at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, as he arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump will be the patient, not the commander in chief offering comfort, when he visits the Walter Reed military hospital. Trump heads to the medical facility in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, for his first medical check-up as president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s White House doctor says, “The President is in excellent health.”

Dr. Ronny Jackson says in a statement released by the White House that Trump’s physical Friday “went exceptionally well.”

Jackson says he looks forward to providing additional details at a White House briefing Tuesday.

The statement was distributed after the president received his first physical since taking office at Walter Reed military hospital. The normally routine examination coincided with swirling questions about Trump’s physical and medical fitness for office.

The president has pushed back against suggestions he’s mentally unfit, declaring himself “a very stable genius.”

