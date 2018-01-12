White supremacist gang leader slain in Northern California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A prisoner slain by fellow white inmates at a Northern California prison this week was a founder of Public Enemy Number 1, a white supremacist prison and street gang.

Law enforcement and watchdog groups confirmed Friday that 48-year-old Devlin “Gazoo” Stringfellow helped start the group known as PENI. It is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.

Prison officials say they don’t know a motive. Experts can’t immediately say if Stringfellow’s alleged killers are gang members. But former gang investigator Matthew Buechner says Stringfellow had been a target of other white supremacists for years.

He was the second high-profile gang leader slain at the maximum security prison east of Sacramento in recent years.

Officials say Stringfellow was repeatedly stabbed by two fellow inmates.

He’d served repeated prison terms since 1991.

