49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrested on marijuana charge

Published:
In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Foster has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. AL.com says the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest database indicates Foster, who just finished his rookie season, was arrested Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested in Alabama and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Local media says the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest database indicates Foster, who just finished his rookie season, was arrested Friday. Bond was set at $2,500.

A statement from the 49ers Friday night said: “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts.”

The former Alabama linebacker was a first-team All-American for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and won the Butkus Award. He was a first-round pick in last year’s NFL draft.

Foster started all 10 games he played in this season and posted 72 tackles.

He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month in November.

