70-year-old Berkeley woman struck and killed by city employee

BERKELEY (KRON)–A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed on Friday as she was crossing the street in Berkeley.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was at the scene and says the victim, 70-year-old Shelley Rideout, was just a few feet away from her home at Fulton Street and Channing Way.

According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:21 p.m. Officers say the driver, a Berkeley city employee, stopped at a stop sign before entering the crosswalk where Rideout was walking.

Witnesses said the driver was going 15 mph at the time of the accident. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver’s identity won’t be released as this incident is being treated as a criminal investigation.

70yr old Shelley Rideout was hit by a #Berkeley city employee while crossing this 4 way stop sign intersection just steps away from her home at Fulton and Channing yesterday. She tragically succumbed to her injuries. Driver was said to be going 15mph @kron4news pic.twitter.com/NbuhEkkQr7 — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) January 14, 2018

Ella says neighbors were horrified to find out about her sudden passing.

CHP says there was large equipment at the intersection and they are looking into whether those objects may have obstructed the driver’s view.

No criminal charges have been filed and officers don’t believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.

