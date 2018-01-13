Armed robbery suspect caught at Marin County Chipotle

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)–A Marin County sheriff officer arrested an armed robbery suspect near a shopping mall on Friday night.
According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed a car that had a smashed windshield at the Northgate Shopping Mall.
The officer signaled for the car to stop, and the driver parked, grabbed a backpack and took off running towards the mall.
Authorities said the deputy chased the suspect on foot into a Chipotle restaurant. The deputy was able to catch the man, who attempted to exit through the restaurant’s storage room.
There was a brief struggle, but the suspect was eventually taken into custody. While the deputy was checking the man for weapons, he blurted out that he had robbed a guy of cocaine, officials said.
Upon further investigation, the sheriff learned the driver and car were connected to a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon that recently occurred in San Rafael.
