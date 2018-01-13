Family speaks out after Antioch man shot, killed by police

ANTIOCH (KRON)–Family and friends gathered at a vigil to honor a 43-year-old man who shot and killed by police Friday night outside a Pittsburg restaurant.

Forty-three-year-old Terry Amons of Antioch was killed by Pittsburg police inside a Nation’s parking lot.

A witness reported what they described as a drug deal between two cars outside the Nation’s on Railroad Ave., according to Pittsburg Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the car described as the one from which drugs were being sold.

Two officers approached the car and noticed a man sitting in the driver’s seat. Officers say they spotted a gun next to him in the center console.

“Both officers immediately began instructing the man to place his hands up and not to touch the gun,” police said.

Police say at first the man cooperated, and put his hands on the steering wheel.

Then the man allegedly dropped his right arm “in an attempt to retrieve the handgun from the center console,” police said.

As the man began to raise his arm again, one of the officers fired his gun, striking the man.

Officers immediately got him out of the car and provided first aid until the ambulance got there.

The man was rushed to John Muir Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke to Amons’ family members who don’t believe he reached for a gun.

His mother told Ella, he was a churchgoing man who was always looking to better himself. She said Terry would light up any room he walked into.

Pittsburg PD expressed their condolences in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this difficult and tragic situation all around,” officials said.

Vigil happening now for Terry Amons in the #Pittsburg parking lot of Nation’s restaurant where he was shot and killed by police. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/GRmNR49B88 — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) January 14, 2018

