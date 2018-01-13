Police: Florida teen stabbed parents in their sleep

Video courtesy of CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KRON/CNN) — Days after a Florida couple were stabbed while sleeping, Jacksonville police charged their 16-year-old son with two counts of aggravated battery.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Raylan Wagner stabbed his parents in the head and neck Wednesday morning.

They survived the attack, but now they, along with Wagner’s friends, are trying to understand why he did it.

“A lot of people were heartbroken and just full of tears,” said one of Wagner’s friends Eugene Holsey.

Holsey says he and Wagner were in many classes together at Paxon School for Advanced Studies, and are good friends.

“Raylan is just a very loving guy, he’s very goal oriented,” Holsey said. “He loves athletics. He’s a big baseball fan and he had dreams of going on to get a scholarship and go to college for baseball,” he said.

Police say the baseball star woke his parents up early Wednesday morning, stabbing them both in their heads and necks.

His parents fought back, and Wagner ran away.

Police later found him near their apartment, where they say he confessed to the stabbing.

Holsey added, “No, I’ve never seen Raylan aggressive or violent I’ve always just seen him goal oriented and always focused and just determined to do great things.”

Wagner’s lawyer, Wade M. Rolle, believes the teen suffered a mental breakdown.

Holsey says he doesn’t believe he would hurt his parents on purpose, and hopes he can get the help he needs.

