Police: Modesto-area man shoots, kills mother after losing video game

Video courtesy of CNN

CERES (KRON/CNN) — Police say a Modesto-area man shot his 68-year-old mother after losing a video game.

It happened Friday night in Ceres.

Investigators say 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson was alone in his room when he started yelling in an angry rage after losing a video game.

When his mom, Lydia, came up to check on him, an argument erupted.

Ceres Police Department is handling the investigation.

“He came out yelling something about my headset is broken or something about the headset being broken and then grabbed a gun and started shooting,” Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said.

When police arrived, they found two bullets in the wall and one in the ceiling.

A fourth bullet struck his mother in the head and killed her.

The suspect’s sister, Autumn White, says their mother was a loving, kind person.

“My mom was a wonderful person who loved her children,” White said. “This house has always been open to friends and family and it’s always been a family atmosphere.”

Lydia worked and volunteered in local schools. Neighbors say the family is friendly, and they are shocked by her murder.

Ron Kutzman / Neighbor:

“What’s this world coming to, a video game, 28 year old kid with his video game. Speechless,” one neighbor said.

Police say the suspect’s father eventually wrestled the gun away from his son.

Nicholson then ran out and began driving to a relative’s home in Riverbank.

Officers spotted the car and arrested Nicholson without incident.

Investigators are still working to determine what drove this man to kill his own mother.

“What the detectives are investigating now is what led up to this. Was it the video game or was there something else going on,” Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said.

Nicholson is facing murder charges and is being held at the Stanislaus County Jail. No bail has been set at this time.

