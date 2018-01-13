South Africa party storms H&M stores over monkey shirt ad

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – Members of a South African opposition party have stormed into some H&M stores to protest a promotional image of a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”
Local media reports say the Economic Freedom Fighters members urged local malls to evict the Swedish clothing retailer, which has apologized after an outcry in other countries. People have called the image racist and inappropriate.
Footage on Saturday shows clothing in one of the South African stores scattered everywhere.
The South African Broadcasting Corporation reports that EFF leader Julius Malema says he doesn’t regret taking the action.
NBA star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and singer The Weeknd are among the celebrities who expressed shock in recent days over the H&M image, which has been removed.
H & M Menlyn@hm pic.twitter.com/AevIgUOcBm
— Kwetsa (@ceethequeen_za) January 13, 2018
EFF fighting against H&M racism pic.twitter.com/MTM61hUJtL
— Kwetsa (@ceethequeen_za) January 13, 2018
