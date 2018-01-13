South Africa party storms H&M stores over monkey shirt ad

Published:
An undated photo of an advert for a hoodie by H&M. Clothing giant H&M has apologized Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.’’ The brand removed the image, but kept in place other designs modeled by white children. (H&M via AP)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – Members of a South African opposition party have stormed into some H&M stores to protest a promotional image of a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Local media reports say the Economic Freedom Fighters members urged local malls to evict the Swedish clothing retailer, which has apologized after an outcry in other countries. People have called the image racist and inappropriate.

Footage on Saturday shows clothing in one of the South African stores scattered everywhere.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation reports that EFF leader Julius Malema says he doesn’t regret taking the action.

NBA star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and singer The Weeknd are among the celebrities who expressed shock in recent days over the H&M image, which has been removed.

