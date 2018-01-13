Southern California family killed by suspected drunk driver in Austin laid to rest

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KXAN) — A 10-year-old girl who lost her mother, father and brother when a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into their rental car in Austin finally laid her family to rest Friday in Southern California.

Keira Latulippe was the sole survivor of the crash that has forever changed her life. Corporal Lori De La Fuente with the Austin Police Department attended the family’s funeral after developing a special relationship with Keira over the past few months.

De La Fuente presented Keira with a charm bracelet to remind her that the APD family will “always be here to support her,” according to an APD tweet. The three charms on the bracelet include a heart etched with “Love, APD,” the state of Texas and the year “2017.”

On Nov. 11, police say Guy Brasted, 41, was driving on US 183 near North MoPac when he lost control of his Jeep, crossed the median and struck the Latulippe’s rental Fiat. Nancy, 38 and Jackson Latulippe, 14, died at the scene. Scott Latulippe, 41, died several days after the crash. Keira suffered only minor injuries.

The family was on their way to the Austin airport to head back home when the crash happened.

Brasted, who faces intoxicated manslaughter charges, remains booked in the Travis County Jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Keira is now being raised by her cousin, Mark Latulippe.

APD Corporal Lori De La Fuente attended the Latulippe family funeral in California today, after developing a special relationship with the daughter and sole survivor from the crash, 10-year-old Kiera Latulippe. pic.twitter.com/0uQv4Zr81F — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) January 13, 2018

