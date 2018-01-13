VIDEO: Emergency alert of inbound missile to Hawaii was false alarm

HONOLULU (AP/KRON) – Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis is in Hawaii, and shared this video of the false alarm announcement:

