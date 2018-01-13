VIDEO: Oakland jazz company to perform in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

OAKLAND (KRON) — “In The Name Of Love”: The Annual Musical Tribute Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is an extensive civic and cultural event bringing the Bay Area community together to honor, through music, the inspirational teachings of Dr. King.

Living Jazz Executive Director, Stacey Hoffman, was interviewed by KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez about the program.

Hoffman says “In the Name of Love” remains Oakland’s only non-denominational musical tribute to Dr. King.

The event showcases locally and internationally known performing artists, children from Oakland public elementary schools, archival footage of Dr. King, and the presentation of the “Oakland Citizen Humanitarian Award” presented to an outstanding Oakland citizen.

Performers have included such notable artists as Mavis Staples, Jennifer Holliday, Ledisi, Goapele, the Marcus Shelby Jazz Orchestra, the Gospel Hummingbirds, and many others.

The MLK Tribute also serves as the final showcase for the Living Jazz Children’s Project, a music education program that Living Jazz provides completely free of charge to Title One Oakland public elementary schools.

Serving 300 2-4th graders under the musical direction of Terrence Kelly ​and accompanist Ben Heveroh and backed up by OSA students under the direction of Dave Ellis, the LJCP opens the show with material written exclusively for this event.

The 55-voice Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, under the musical direction of Terrance Kelly, follows with a soulfully stirring set of spirituals and gospel tunes. “In the Name of Love” has cultivated partnerships with local musicians and arts organizations, social justice activists, religious and political leaders, public school educators and students, the business community, and others.

It was developed in direct response to a need in the Oakland community for a musical celebration that brought the community together to honor one of history’s most important African American civil rights leaders.

All proceeds benefit the Living Jazz Children’s Project​. In the Name of Love takes place at the Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Dr. in Oakland at 7:00pm on Sunday, January 14th.

