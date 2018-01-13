VIDEO: Officer shoots, kills suspect outside Nation’s restaurant in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A Pittsburg police officer shot and killed a man accused of taking part in a drug deal Friday night outside a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant, police said.

A witness reported what they described as a drug deal between two cars outside the Nation’s on Railroad Ave., according to Pittsburg Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the car described as the one from which drugs were being sold.

Two officers approached the car and noticed a man sitting in the driver’s seat. Officers say they spotted a gun next to him in the center console.

“Both officers immediately began instructing the man to place his hands up and not to touch the gun,” police said.

Police say at first the man cooperated, and put his hands on the steering wheel.

Then the man allegedly dropped his right arm “in an attempt to retrieve the handgun from the center console,” police said.

As the man began to raise his arm again, one of the officers fired his gun, striking the man.

Officers immediately got him out of the car and provided first aid until the ambulance got there.

The man was rushed to John Muir Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police identified him as a 43-year-old from Antioch, but are not releasing his name at this time.

Pittsburg PD expressed their condolences in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this difficult and tragic situation all around,” officials said.

The Contra Costa County Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol was enacted and the Pittsburg Police Department has entered a joint investigation with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

