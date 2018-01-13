WALNUT CREEK (KRON)-Walnut Creek police arrested a man they believe is connected to a sexual assault that happened on Iron Horse Trail on Friday.

According to the East Bay Regional Park District, at around 12:45 p.m. a public services officer was conducting routine duties near a Safeway on South Broadway and Mt. Diablo Boulevard.

The public service officer was familiar with the alleged sexual assault and suspect description.

Police located the suspect 35-year-old Jeremy Mickens of San Francisco, loitering in front of the Safeway store.

Mickens was positively identified by the victim as the suspect.

The attempted sexual assault happened on Friday around 5:30 p.m. just south of Newell Avenue. Police had searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him. f

The woman told police she was walking from the Broadway Plaza area when a black man went behind her and assaulted her.

“Based on the suspect’s actions and comments, it was clear he intended to sexually assault and/or physically harm the victim,” police said in a press release. “The suspect then suddenly fled the area for an unknown reason, running northbound on S. Broadway.”

The woman was not seriously hurt.

