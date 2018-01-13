Walnut Creek police arrest suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman on Iron Horse Trail

By Published: Updated:

WALNUT CREEK (KRON)-Walnut Creek police arrested a man they believe is connected to a sexual assault that happened on Iron Horse Trail on Friday.

According to the East Bay Regional Park District, at around 12:45 p.m. a public services officer was conducting routine duties near a Safeway on South Broadway and Mt. Diablo Boulevard.

Man tries to sexually assault woman on Iron Horse Trail in Walnut Creek

The public service officer was familiar with the alleged sexual assault and suspect description.

Police located the suspect 35-year-old Jeremy Mickens of San Francisco, loitering in front of the Safeway store.

Mickens was positively identified by the victim as the suspect.

The attempted sexual assault happened on Friday around 5:30 p.m. just south of Newell Avenue. Police had searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him.  f

The woman told police she was walking from the Broadway Plaza area when a black man went behind her and assaulted her.

“Based on the suspect’s actions and comments, it was clear he intended to sexually assault and/or physically harm the victim,” police said in a press release. “The suspect then suddenly fled the area for an unknown reason, running northbound on S. Broadway.”

The woman was not seriously hurt.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s