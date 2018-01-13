Woman stuck on cliff at San Francisco’s Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A rescue is underway at a popular San Francisco beach after a woman got stuck on a cliff Saturday evening.

According to San Francisco fire officials, the victim is stuck on the side of a cliff near Baker Beach.

Crews say the victim is a young woman who doesn’t appear to be injured.

Firefighters have established a perimeter to try and make contact with the woman.

