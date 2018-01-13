Woman stuck on cliff at San Francisco’s Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A rescue is underway at a popular San Francisco beach after a woman got stuck on a cliff Saturday evening.

According to San Francisco fire officials, the victim is stuck on the side of a cliff near Baker Beach.

Crews say the victim is a young woman who doesn’t appear to be injured.

Firefighters have established a perimeter to try and make contact with the woman.

#011318CR1 UPDATE Crews are reaching victim now. We are confronted with steep cliff, heavy brush/shrubs low lighting and unsteady footing. This technical Rope Rescue is active please AVOID THE AREA 1827hrs. pic.twitter.com/SW02dYyWJK — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 14, 2018

#011318CR1 UPDATE Rope Rescue has been established with visual on the female victim stuck on a cliff estimated 100’ from Beach. ACTIVE RESCUE AVOID AREA 1814 Hrs. pic.twitter.com/1I3vu10mjc — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 14, 2018

#011318CR1 UPDATE Visual on a young female stuck on the side of a cliff near Baker Beach does not appear injured SFFD RESCUE TEAMS working on access. AVOID AREA 1732 Hrs. pic.twitter.com/ugTOvDGpo1 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 14, 2018

#011318CR1 CLIFF RESCUE AVOID AREA BAKER BEACH, MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW 1726 Hrs. pic.twitter.com/tdJszl70x0 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 14, 2018