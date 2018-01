Brawl erupts at pizza restaurant inside Newark mall

FREMONT (KRON)– A brawl broke out Saturday night at a pizza restaurant in Newark and it was all caught on video.

The fight happened at John’s Incredible Pizza, located inside Newpark Mall. In the video, you can see several blows being thrown and people yelling.

According to one witness, the altercation stemmed from a lost iPhone, that was later found.

This story is still developing. Video courtesy of Nicole Davis

