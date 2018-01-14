Car crashes into Oakland dog rescue

OAKLAND (KRON)– An East Bay dog rescue is faced with thousands more in damage after a second car crashed into the non-profit in the last two years.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was in Oakland at Rocket Dog Rescue where neighbors say drivers are always speeding through the area.

Employees at Rocket Dog Rescue came to work on Sunday morning to find their new fence broken.

On Saturday night, a silver car drove into the fence at the corner of 36th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

The founder of the non-profit, Pali Boucher, said a six-pack of beer was found inside the car.

“We love being a part of Oakland and the community and it’s amazing,” Boucher said. “We don’t love Oakland terrible drivers.”

This is the second time someone crashed their vehicle into Rocket Dog Rescue.

Over a year ago, a van crashed into the side of the building, fortunately missing the dogs who were kept at the other end.

The landlord, Ben Marcus, tells KRON4 the estimated damage will cost him more than $2,000 dollars.

“The street is pretty well marked it’s got a signalized corner here,” Marcus said.” So I don’t know if it’s the city’s issue it’s just bad luck or something I don’t know.”

Wreckless driving is apparently common in the area.Two cars located around the corner on 35th Avenue were banged up badly.

Neighbors said that crash happened two nights ago.