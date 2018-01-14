Man caught running along Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–California Highway Patrol shut down part of northbound Highway 101 on Sunday after a man was seen running along the freeway.
According to CHP, the incident happened near the Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp. Officers say the man was wearing hospital clothing.
He’s been detained and is being transported to SF General Hospital for a medical evaluation.
The highway was temporarily closed but is now open.
CHP says they don’t know if the man was homeless.
