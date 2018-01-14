Police: Slow-speed chase ends when driver runs out of gas

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a slow-speed chase in Massachusetts ended when a truck driver ran out of gasoline.
The Republican newspaper reports police tried to stop a pickup truck in Ludlow, Massachusetts, on Sunday.
Ludlow police trailed the truck into Springfield and Springfield police began assisting in the chase. The truck pulled over at an intersection.
Ludlow police say 37-year-old Corey Moreau told them that he only stopped because he ran out of gas.
Police say Moreau had five arrest warrants and was charged with failure to stop for police and other violations.
It’s unclear if Moreau has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
