Power outage sparks fire at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (KRON)– A power outage at the Oakland Zoo triggered an electrical fire Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the zoo, the outage happened around 4:00 p.m. and only lasted 30 seconds. In that short amount of time, the power surge sparked a fire within the cables of the Sky Ride.

The zoo’s Public Safety team jumped into action and put the flames out in minutes.

Less than a dozen people were on the ride and were all escorted to safety.

The Sky Ride has been an attraction at the zoo since the 70s and is routinely inspected by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

It took crews about 15 minutes to restore power.

