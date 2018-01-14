Trump declares ‘I am not a racist’

By and Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the Washington. Many parts of the world were shocked by Trump’s vulgar insult of Africa, at least once foreign-language news organizations figured out how to translate the epithet. Japanese media went with translations ranging from simply “filthy” to the more vivid “dripping with excrement.” Chinese state media went with “fenkeng,” which means “cesspit.” And some African outlets decided to use a word meaning “dirty countries” and leave it at that. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FLORIDA (AP/KRON)–President Donald Trump says in the wake of his recent comments about Haiti and African countries that “I am not a racist.”

Trump has been accused of using a vulgar word to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting last week with a bipartisan group of six senators. People briefed on the conversation also say that during the meeting the president also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the U.S.

The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly.

Trump addressed the issue briefly Sunday as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Asked what he thinks about people who think he’s racist, Trump said: “I am not a racist.” He told reporters: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s