United flight to Paris diverts for medical issue

In this photograph taken late Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, a United Airlines craft waits to take off from a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris is diverting after the crew reported a passenger with a medical issue.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in a statement early Monday that United 990 is diverting to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

He said the flight was scheduled to land just before 1 a.m. EST.

Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released.

The FAA says it will investigate.

