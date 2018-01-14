VIDEO: Wrong woman killed in murder-for-hire plot over alleged love triangle

Video courtesy of CNN

OSCEOLA CO., Fla. (KRON/CNN) — Investigators say a woman in Florida was killed after a murder-for-hire plot went wrong.

They say another woman in Osceola County hired two hitmen to eliminate a romantic rival.

The suspects ended up kidnapping and robbing, then killing the wrong woman, a mother named Janice Zengotita Torres.

The community is shocked that someone’s life was taken in such a senseless manner.

“I get emotional because it just touches me so deeply that one of our citizens was killed in such a manner,” Sheriff Russell Gibson said.

Torres’s body was found in Ormond Beach, many miles from her home, after she’d been kidnapped and suffocated.

Three suspects were taken to jail and charged with her killing.

Deputies say Ishnar Lopez Ramos paid Glorianmarie Quinnones Montes and Alex Ramos Rivera to help her kill a woman allegedly involved with the same man as her.

The “murder-for-hire,” deputies say, became a case of “mistaken identity,” as the victim was not the intended target.

Reports show the suspects did realize they kidnapped the wrong woman after following her home from a Ross store.

They robbed her of her ATM card anyway, then later took her life.

“This woman lost her life for no reason — this mother, this wife, this daughter, for no reason at all,” Sheriff Russell Gibson said.

Gibson said the stolen bank card eventually led to the arrest of Lopez. He said she was caught making a withdrawal wearing the victim’s clothes, then gave the names of the other two allegedly involved.

He says all three confessed and that their arrests may not have happened without some close work with the victim’s now grieving family.

All three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges.

The victim was a co-worker of the woman who was the original target.

CNN contributed to this article

