Winter Spare the Air alert in effect Sunday, Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a spare the air alert for Sunday and Monday.

This bans burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors for 48 hours.

The executive officer for the Air District, Jack Broadbent said, “Despite the recent rain, the Bay Area has experienced stagnant weather throughout most of the winter season, causing a buildup of wood smoke and unhealthy air quality,”

