Worker dies after being run over by tractor-trailer in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON)–A 30-year-old man died Wednesday evening in a workplace accident.
According to Fremont police, the accident happened at 7:59 p.m. in the 5900 block of Steward Avenue.
Investigators say that a 30-year-old driver was backing a company tractor and trailer towards a loading dock. The victim was standing behind the vehicle and guiding the driver.
The driver finished backing up to the loading dock and unhooked the trailer, officers said.
Nearly 15 minutes later the victim was found pinned between the end of the dock and the parked trailer. Police say he was unresponsive.
The trailer was reconnected to the tractor and moved to free the man.
Drugs and alcohol aren’t factors in this incident.
- ICE AGENTS RAID 7-ELEVEN STORES IN IMMIGRATION PROBE
- MOB STEALS $100K WORTH OF HANDBAGS FROM NORDSTROM
- REMAINS FOUND AT HAYWARD WAREHOUSE ID’D AS MISSING FATHER
- STOCKTON TWIN TODDLERS STILL MISSING AFTER PARENTS FOUND
- MEXICO’S DRUG RAVAGED STATES GET ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND