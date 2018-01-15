SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for three suspects accused of stealing a box truck in San Francisco.

A witness posted a photo of the crash, labeling it “crazy.”

The incident happened on Monday afternoon after the driver did not yield to California Highway Patrol officers. He was driving the wrong way on Highway 237.

The box truck crashed in Sunnyvale and three people fled from the vehicle, leading officers on a foot pursuit.

No arrests have been made.

Here are tweets from CHP Redwood City explaining what happened:

In this video, Redwood City Area CHP Officers are in pursuit is of a stolen box truck out of San Francisco. Driver did not yield to officers and began driving the wrong way on 237 then took off on foot. @SunnyvaleDPS is assisting with this investigation https://t.co/LJwOUEpYJA — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 15, 2018

Media – The incident at the 7-11 is not related to the @CHP_RedwoodCity incident, it’s completely separate. Our incident is at the Motel 6 only — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 15, 2018

Update- Original reports related 3 suspects but it was one suspect only.

No suspect in custody and the search has been called off.

Suspect description: Hispanic Male Adult, 5′-8″ Blue Jeans and Dark Sweatshirt

Truck originally taken from SF at Post St. — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 16, 2018

Additional info -Workers called owner and told him the truck had just been stolen. Owner was in South SF at the time so he began driving NB on 101 when he noticed his truck driving SB on 101. Caught up to his truck and began following it, then called 911 to report it stolen. — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 16, 2018

