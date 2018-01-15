3 run away from CHP after stolen box truck from San Francisco crashes in Sunnyvale

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for three suspects accused of stealing a box truck in San Francisco.

A witness posted a photo of the crash, labeling it “crazy.”

The incident happened on Monday afternoon after the driver did not yield to California Highway Patrol officers. He was driving the wrong way on Highway 237.

The box truck crashed in Sunnyvale and three people fled from the vehicle, leading officers on a foot pursuit.

No arrests have been made.

Here are tweets from CHP Redwood City explaining what happened:

