CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt in a Highway 4 multi-car crash in Contra Costa County on Monday night, officers said.

The crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. near Port Chicago Highway. The officer suffered major injuries but non-life-threatening.

The officer is recovering at the hospital.

The scene is still active as officers investigate.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Highway 4 crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES