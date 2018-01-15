CHP officer hurt in Highway 4 multi-car crash in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt in a Highway 4 multi-car crash in Contra Costa County on Monday night, officers said.

The crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. near Port Chicago Highway. The officer suffered major injuries but non-life-threatening.

The officer is recovering at the hospital.

The scene is still active as officers investigate.

No other information has been made available by police.

