VIDEO: Shooting shuts down southbound 280 in San Francisco, multiple victims

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a freeway shooting involving multiple victims on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 3:33 a.m. CHP issued a traffic alert after closing all southbound lanes on I-280 at Alemany Blvd. for the investigation.

Multiple people all traveling in the same car on southbound 280 were shot.

No other details about the shooting are available at this time.

No suspect information or information about the conditions of the victims has been released.

authorities estimate the sounthbound lanes will remain closed until 7:00 a.m.

Use Highway 101 as an alternate route.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s