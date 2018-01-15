Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dead at 46

LONDON (AP) – Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday. She was 46.
O’Riordan died in London, where she was recording, publicist Lindsey Holmes said. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.
Holmes said the singer’s family is “devastated” by the news.
Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including “Zombie” and “Linger” that fused the alternative rock edge with poppy tunefulness.
The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album “Something Else” in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O’Riordan was suffering from back problems.
- ICE AGENTS RAID 7-ELEVEN STORES IN IMMIGRATION PROBE
- MOB STEALS $100K WORTH OF HANDBAGS FROM NORDSTROM
- REMAINS FOUND AT HAYWARD WAREHOUSE ID’D AS MISSING FATHER
- STOCKTON TWIN TODDLERS STILL MISSING AFTER PARENTS FOUND
- MEXICO’S DRUG RAVAGED STATES GET ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND
earlier this month saying she was heading to Ireland.