Dublin elementary school student dies of unknown illness

(KRON) A Dublin elementary school student has died of an unknown illness.

From the Dublin Unified School District.

Dear DUSD Community,

It is with a very heavy heart that we share that the Dublin Unified School District has been informed by the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) of the death of a school-aged child in our Kolb community. We are deeply saddened by this tragic news, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and loved ones, as well as the entire Kolb Elementary school community.

The safety of all our students and staff is our number one priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we have been in close contact with the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) and they have provided a statement which we have included here.

The child has not been publicly identified at this time. Out of respect for the child’s family, we will defer to the ACPHD for any further information.

Starting on Tuesday morning, we will have available to staff and students a group of counselors from HUME Center and from other DUSD sites. The counselors will be available all week to help support our school community through this very difficult time. If you know of any staff or family that is seeking assistance, please feel free to direct them to your school site to talk with one of our counselors or school staff. As always, if you have any health concerns, please contact your medical providers for assistance and guidance.

Again, our sincere condolences to the family and the Kolb community.

