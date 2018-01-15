(WKRG/CNN) — Many hospitals are overwhelmed with flu patients, so it’s tempting for some to treat symptoms themselves at home.

For one 38-year-old man in Birmingham that led to an emergency that left him in a medically induced coma.

“If we had known it could be this bad, especially for someone young and healthy, we probably would have gone to the doctor as soon as we thought we had it,” said Felicia York, the man’s wife.

After Felicia and Adam York’s three children caught the flu, 38-year-old Adam caught it too. He tried to fight the virus without going to see a doctor. “You just feel bad. You stay home and ride it out but it just didn’t ride out for him,” said his wife.

And that’s when Felicia took her husband to the hospital, “We thought we would just get some medicine, get him breathing again and go home, but they ended up keeping him because his oxygen level was too low. It wouldn’t come back up and so he got a hospital room and within 24 hours he went from sitting up, talking to me in the bed to tubes down his throat, and sedated and on an ecmo machine to circulate his blood and oxygenate it instead of using his lungs.”

Adam has been in the hospital for about 10 days. Felicia says this flu season really opened her eyes to just how serious this virus can be, “he is sedated and they have him on a paralytic. He’s pretty much in a medically induced coma. It’s a little unnerving, it is.

And the doctors keep saying it mutates every year and it seems the flu season gets worse and longer.”

Felicia York says her husband was diagnosed with two strains of the flu. Both Adam and Felicia York are self-employed and do not have health insurance. The family has set up a go-fund-me page to help raise money for medical expenses.

So far, it has raised more than $1,300.

