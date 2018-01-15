Is ‘Blue Monday’ really the most depressing day of the year?

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — The perfect storm brews as the holiday cheer fades, bank accounts hurt, waist bulge begins to taunt, and chilly weather won’t go away as we try to get back into the work swing.

The third Monday in January has earned the title of “Blue Monday,” which is apparently coined as the most depressing day of the year.

But before you start weeping into your Cheerios, listen up: Blue Monday isn’t actually real.

Over the years, folks have asked where the science is behind the January doomsday.

In simple terms, there is no valid proof of Blue Monday living up to the hyped standard.

Experts say it is a complete hoax and something PR companies feed off of every year.

It was reportedly first fabricated by a travel company, called Sky Travel, in a 2005 press release.

The problem is when it’s known as the most depressing day of the year, and it’s combined with the wintery weather and tough New Years resolutions, many of us could end up feeling a bit blue.

But that doesn’t need to be the case. Just remember, “Blue Monday” is a made-up phenomenon and you create your own happiness.

