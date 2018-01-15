KRON4 Morning Buzz: ‘Miracle in Minnesota’ lands Vikings in NFC Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Vikings are on their way to the title game after stunning the Saints and themselves.

They’re calling it the “Miracle in Minnesota.”

On the final play of Sunday’s NFC divisional semifinal, Stefon Diggs makes a leaping catch of Case Keenum’s throw to the right sideline and then tippy-toed down the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired, lifting Minnesota to a 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints..

Diggs was dumbfounded. He said thank God for the win and then “damn that was amazing hahah.”

In the AFC divisional round, the Steelers suddenly saw their Superbowl dreams come to an end when the Jaguars pulled off a stunning upset in Pittsburgh.

One year after finishing the season 3-13, the Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the AFC Championship game.

Although the Jags’ defense carried the team through most of the season, it was quarterback Blake Bortles who carried the team to a 45-42 finish in Pittsburgh. It was one of the most clutch fourth quarters that you’ll ever see from a quarterback in an NFL playoff game.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES