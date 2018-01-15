Manhunt for inmate who escaped Southern California prison

In this Oct. 30, 2017 photo by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) shows Michael Garrett. Authorities are searching for Garrett after he was unaccounted for during a Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, count at the California Institution for Men in Chino, east of Los Angeles. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Southern California prison.

State prison officials say Michael Garrett was unaccounted for during a Sunday night count at the California Institution for Men in Chino, east of Los Angeles.

An emergency search was conducted of the facility, and the 33-year-old was not found.

Garrett is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 197 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was serving a four year, eight month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and vehicle theft. He was scheduled for parole in October 2019.

CIM, which opened in 1941, houses approximately 3,400 minimum- and medium-security inmates.

