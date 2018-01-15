People Behaving Badly: Muir Woods changes

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The traffic around Muir Woods has gotten so bad that the county and the National Park Service have made some major changes.
Stanley Roberts takes a look at the change and how it will affect you.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
- DUBLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT DIES ON UNKNOWN ILLNESS
- SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS TRADE FOR ALL STAR OUTFIELDER
- 13 BROTHERS AND SISTERS HELD CAPTIVE, CHAINED TO BEDS
- LAVA FLOWS FROM PHILIPPINES VOLCANO
- WOMAN DELIVERS OWN BABY IN TARGET PARKING LOT
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND